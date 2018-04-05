'Suspicious death' investigation underway after 2 elderly people found dead

The St. Louis Police Department is investigating a suspicious death after two were found dead in South St. Louis Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 5300 block of Reber Place where they located a man and woman dead at 1 p.m. According to authorities, the victims appear in their late 80's.

Investigators said there was no sign of trauma and called homicide detectives to the scene.

No additional information has been released.

This investigation is ongoing.

