Fatal wreck closes WB I-44 near St. Clair, Mo.

ST. CLAIR, Mo.

Police said two people died in an accident on I-44 in St. Clair, Mo. Thursday afternoon.

A car and tractor-trailer were involved in an accident on westbound I-44 near mile marker 242 around 4:10 p.m.

All westbound lanes are closed and traffic is being re-routed off the highway.

