Gas line ruptures on the Hill

Firefighters are urging drivers to avoid the intersection of Macklind and Wilson due to a broken gas line. Credit: KMOV

Firefighters are urging drivers to avoid the intersection of Macklind and Wilson due to a broken gas line.

The rupture happened late Thursday afternoon. Authorities said there is a ruptured cast-iron medium pressure main.

Spire crews are responding to a broken gas line near the intersection of Macklind and Wilson. The area is safe, and the intersection is closed while our crews make repairs. — Spire (@spire_energy) April 5, 2018

The intersection is closed but no one is being evacuated.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved