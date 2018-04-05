Gas line ruptures on the Hill - KMOV.com

Gas line ruptures on the Hill

Firefighters are urging drivers to avoid the intersection of Macklind and Wilson due to a broken gas line.
Firefighters are urging drivers to avoid the intersection of Macklind and Wilson due to a broken gas line.

The rupture happened late Thursday afternoon. Authorities said there is a ruptured cast-iron medium pressure main.

The intersection is closed but no one is being evacuated.

