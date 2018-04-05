Greitens private company subpoenaed by Hawley’s office

A private company run by Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has been subpoenaed by the Missouri Attorney General’s Office.

The Greitens Group was a company set up by Greitens to separate money-making endeavors from the Mission Continues, his charity that helps veterans.

Dave Whitman, who was hired to help manage the group, defrauded the company of nearly $50,000. Whitman was sentenced to prison in August 2017 for his actions.

Greitens is currently under investigation. He is facing a felony invasion of privacy charge for allegedly taking a photo of a woman that he was having an affair with in a compromising position. He has admitted to the affair, which happened in 2015, but has denied wrongdoing connected to it.

The Mission Continues is also under investigation by the Attorney General.

The Attorney General's Office released the following statement about the subpoena:

We have issued a civil subpoena to the Greitens Group. Eric Greitens is the registered agent for the Greitens Group, and Eric Greitens has accepted service of the subpoena through his counsel.

