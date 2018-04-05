Mizzou freshman forward Jontay Porter to enter NBA Draft

Georgia's William Jackson II, left, heads to the basket past Missouri's Jontay Porter, right, during the second half in an NCAA college basketball game at the Southeastern Conference tournament Thursday, March 8, 2018, in St. Louis. Georgia won 62-60. (AP

Freshman Mizzou basketball player Jontay Porter will enter the 2018 NBA Draft according to a tweet sent out by Mizzou basketball.

After one year on the team, Jontay and his older brother Michael will forgo the remainder of their college eligibility and enter the draft in June.

Jontay leaves Mizzou after posting impressive numbers for a freshman averaging 9.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.

According to some reports, Jontay will not hire an agent which would allow him to come back to the university if he is not drafted.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved