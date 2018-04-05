Cardinals Promotional Giveaways: Bobbleheads, Yadi tumbler and more!

Cardinals' Hall of Fame Bobblehead giveaway for April 7. (Credit: St. Louis Cardinals)

It’s the start of a new season at Busch Stadium and the Cardinals have announced their Promotional Giveaway items for the 2018 season.

The giveaway for Opening Day on April 5 will be a 2018 Cardinals season calendar magnet.

Other items include Hall of Fame player bobble heads, free kid ticket vouchers, t-shirts, a Yadier Molina tumbler, tote bags and a Cardinals baseball mitt.

