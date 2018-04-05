Wentzville man charged with impersonating FBI agent

A Wentzille man has been charged with impersonation of a Federal Bureau of Investigation special agent and possession of a fraudulent FBI ID card.

Police say Mark Van Ronzelen, 45, was arrested Thursday after court documents show on March 5, 2018, Van Ronzelen followed J.W.’s vehicle to J.W.’s residence and displayed to J.W. a fraudulent FBI identification card and law enforcement badge.

Van Ronzelen allegedly advised J.W. that he was employed by the FBI.

If convicted, Van Ronzelen can face up to three years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Possession of a fake government-issued officer carries a maximum penalty of six months in prison. Possession of a fake government-issued card or badge carries a maximum penalty of six months in prison and a fine of $5,000.

The FBI encourages anyone who has any information concerning this investigation is asked to contact the FBI at 314-589-2500.

This case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

