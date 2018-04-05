Winter weather on Friday seeing big changes

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A big change in the storm track could mean less snow and sleet for the St. Louis area Friday.

Over the last twenty-four hours, we have seen a significant shift in computer model forecasts for Friday’s winter weather.

The new track is farther south through Mississippi and Alabama into Georgia. This means less snow and sleet for our area. In fact, if computer models continue this trend. This storm could completely miss us!

The old track is farther north through Arkansas into Tennessee. That would have brought higher snow and sleet totals of 1” to 3” to our area by Friday night.

This morning’s run of the GFS computer model continues a southward trend but still shows a rain, sleet, snow mix over our area Friday afternoon into Friday night. Highest chances along and south of I-70. Other computer models still have time to shift back to the north and frequently flip-flop, so we want to keep a chance of accumulation in the forecast.

We could see a dusting up to 2” accumulations of sleet and snow totals around the Metro area and points south of I-70. Lower amounts to nothing north of I-70. The higher totals are shifted south.

Each computer model run is crucial today and tonight for tomorrow’s forecast, so check back frequently for the latest updates!

Oh, and more snow possible over the weekend.