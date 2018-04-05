Missing woman found dead in flood waters in Vandalia, Ill.

Vandalia, Illinois police have identified the body of a missing woman who was found in her car submerged in water.

Amanda Bitter, 28, of Kaibeto, Arizona was reported to have not returned to her motel room after going out on April 3.

A Vandalia police officer located skid marks in a grassy area that led to a ravine with deep flood waters.

Fayette County EMA dive team searched the water and at 4:12 a.m. Thursday, they discovered Bitter’s 2007 Chevy Cobalt in the flood waters. Bitter was found in the vehicle deceased.

