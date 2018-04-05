Police: Civil War artifacts stolen from Missouri museum

SEDALIA, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say several thousand dollars-worth of Civil War artifacts have been stolen from a small Missouri museum.

Sedalia police said in a news release that a Pettis County Museum official told police that he tracked missing items, including a surgical kit, firearms and sword, to a Tennessee collector. The collector told police he had purchased the artifacts from a man who volunteered at the museum until the fall of 2017. The release said the volunteer was "deceitful" about how he'd obtained the artifacts.

Police say the former volunteer, who now lives in Kansas, confessed and that the case has been turned over to prosecutors. No charges were immediately filed. The collector resold the artifacts, and police and the historical society are working to retrieve as many of them as possible.

