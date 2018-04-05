St. Louis Proud: Budweiser Clydesdale prep for St. Louis Cardinals season

It’s been ten years since the Budweiser Clydesdale were first moved into Warm Springs Ranch, exactly half way between St. Louis and Kansas City. (Credit: KMOV)

Feathered hooves trot around Busch Stadium to signal the official beginning of the Cardinals season in St. Louis, but there’s a reason these horses land such a prestigious role.

It’s been ten years since the Budweiser Clydesdale were first moved into Warm Springs Ranch, exactly half way between St. Louis and Kansas City.

Since the 38 years John Soto has been working with the Budweiser Clydesdales, he says it’s a privilege to help get these horses ready.

The public was first introduced to the Budweiser Clydesdale in 1933. The first team of Clydesdales delivered beer after prohibition was repealed.

The Colts live side by side with their moms here for five months then move to Grant’s farm in St. Louis for over two years then be weened off their moms and groomed.

At three years old the Clydesdales move to Merrimack, New Hampshire Budweiser Brewery to be trained on pulling a wagon by four years old they are ready to go on tour as an official Budweiser Clydesdale.

