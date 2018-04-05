Wanted! Affton package thief caught on camera - KMOV.com

Wanted! Affton package thief caught on camera

ST. LOUIS -- St. Louis County police are looking for a man accused of stealing packages off porches in the Affton area.

Police said the man, who was captured on one home's porch camera, also entered a home in Affton and took items.

If you can identify him, call police at 314-638-8636.

