Man shot, critically injured in possible domestic-related incident overnight

Police in the 5500 block of Wren after a man was shot Thursday (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was critically injured during a possible domestic-related incident in the Walnut Park East neighborhood early Thursday morning.

Police said the man was shot in the 5500 block of Wren just before 2:20 a.m.

After being shot, the man was taken to the hospital in critical, stable condition.

Other details regarding the shooting have not been released.

