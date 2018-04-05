2 late-night St. Louis City shootings believed to be connected

Police vehicle in the 2300 block of South Jefferson after a man was shot Wednesday (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Two late-night shootings in St. Louis City are believed to be connected.

Police were first called to the 800 block of Harlan in north St. Louis after a man was shot in the leg around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

About 30 minutes later, officers received a report of a home invasion and shooting in south St. Louis City in the 2300 block of South Jefferson. Police said a man in his 60s was shot in the leg at the location.

Both shooting victims were conscious and breathing while being transported to the hospital.

Other details regarding the circumstances of the shootings have not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

