4 shot when fight spills into street outside downtown St. Louis club

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Four people were shot outside a club in downtown St. Louis overnight.

The shooting occurred at the MOOD Lounge, located at 20th and Locust, about block from St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Headquarters, around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

According to police on the scene, the shooting began after a fight inside the club. When those involved in the fight were kicked out of the club, they got guns and began shooting at each other on the street.

Download the KMOV News app for breaking news alerts

One of the victims is listed in critical but stable condition. The other three reportedly have minor injuries.

This is the second shooting outside the club since the beginning of March, when three people were shot.

No other details regarding the shooting have been released.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved