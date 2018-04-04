'He was evil' Family of woman reportedly beaten to death by husband seeks murder charges

Frances Rudisill, sister of Nancy Johnson, hopes her husband is charged with first degree murder. (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The family of a south St. Louis woman who was reportedly beaten to death by her husband is demanding harsh punishment for his crime.

According to Nancy Johnson’s loved ones, investigators say her husband Robert admitted to hitting her repeatedly, kicking her unconscious and leaving her on the floor.

Paramedics called officers while rushing Nancy Johnson to SLU Hospital on March 18. Police said she suffered a severe brain bleed and succumbed to her injuries on March 31.

"All I can say is, he was evil,” said Nancy’s sister Frances Rudisill. “There had to be so much anger in him for him to do that to her."

Robert Johnson remains jailed, charged with domestic assault. Now that Nancy has died, a grand jury could upgrade charges.

"I don't ever want to see him. I hope stays where he's at forever. I hope he suffers as much as she's had to suffer,” Rudisill said. “I think he should be charged with with first degree murder."

Johnson had been described as “gentle, kind and loving,” before the attack, and questions loom about what happened inside their Itaska Street home that day.

Just this year, St. Louis police investigated 290 domestic cases. St. Louis County officers have looked into 374.

“Anyone can be victim," said Yolanda Hilton of The Women’s Safe House. “It does not have anything to do with where you live, who you are, your ethnic background or upbringing.”

Holton believes the moment abuse begins, victims should create a plan to get out.

"A safety plan does not guarantee she will be safe, but will heighten her awareness around safety and the precautions she needs to take when leaving a relationship," she said.

Holton also stressed it’s not just female victims, and the abuse isn’t always physical. It can be sexual, emotional, economic or psychological.

If you or someone you know is suffering from abuse, call The Women's Safe House at 314-772-4535 or the national domestic abuse hotline at 1−800−799−7233