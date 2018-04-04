Crews battle 2-alarm fire in St. Peters

ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Firefighters are battling a blaze in the 100 block of the Willott square condominiums in St. Peters Wednesday.

The fire began around 7:30 p.m. and at least one victim has been transported to the hospital, though their condition is unknown.

The origin and extent of the fire are unknown at this time, but Central County Fire and Rescue have categorized it as two-alarm.

