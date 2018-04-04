Opening Day to look a bit different in downtown St. Louis

Opening Day for the Cardinals may have some surprises for fans heading downtown.

"It's a bit more challenging than I remember," said Christine Waugh, a Cardinals fan visiting from Alberta, Canada.

Construction inside Ballpark Village will have the biggest impact. Sidewalks are closed along part of Broadway and 8th St., which also have one less lane for traffic. The parking lots in Ballpark Village are now gone.

City officials say they are working with the construction firms to keep obstacles to a minimum.

"Stay on the sidewalk, don't be walking in the street," says St. Louis Streets Commissioner Deanna Venker.