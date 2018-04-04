Bell ceremony honors Dr. King at site of St. Louis civil rights exhibit

Observances are taking place across the country as people celebrate the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Wednesday evening, a bell toll ceremony was held in St. Louis to honor Dr. Martin Luther King.

It was held at the Missouri History Museum in Forest Park, where, for the last year, the museum has had an exhibit called "Number 1 in Civil Rights."

The exhibit looks at the local civil rights movement and includes everything from activism to ground-breaking court rulings.

About a quarter of a million people have visited the exhibit since it opened in March of 2017.

“I hear people say, ‘On my gosh I didn't know that I didn't know that took place here in St. Louis. I never made the connection between the Dred Scott case and the national civil rights movement. They just didn't know,” said Shakia Gullet, manager of Local History Initiatives. “The exhibit is a great prerequisite to learning about the civil rights movement, especially if you're from St. Louis.”

It is only a 13-month exhibit and will be closing later this month on April 15.