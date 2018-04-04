House committee will not delay issuing report, as Greitens had requested

The committee of Missouri House of Representatives investigating Governor Eric Greitens says they will not hold off on giving their findings, despite the governor asking them to do so.

After Governor Greitens was indicted in February on a charge of felony invasion of privacy, a committee of house representatives started their own investigation, giving themselves 40 days to complete their work.

That deadline is fast approaching, coming up on Saturday.

The House committee has been conducting its investigation behind closed doors, most often at the Jefferson City Police Department, with black tarps on the windows.

This week several attorneys for the governor sent a letter to the house committee...asking them to delay the release of their report until after the governor's trial.

That starts May 14.

The letter said that the governor is willing to testify before the committee but only after the criminal trial, saying if the house report is released beforehand, it could taint the jury pool.

But Wednesday, the head of that committee, Republican State Representative from Jefferson City Jay Barnes told reporters clearly he would not delay the release of the report.

He said the committee is on track.

A number of people around the Capitol expect the report to be released on Monday and expect it to contain transcripts of interviews and numerous details about the allegations against the governor.

The testimony they have heard includes information about a donor list from Greitens' charity The Mission Continues that ended up in the hands of the governor's campaign.

We could also hear from the Speaker of the House on this issue tomorrow, and we'll tell you what he had to say.

