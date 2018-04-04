1 charged in Vincent Jewelers armed robbery

Creve Coeur police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at Vincent's Jewelry Store on Olive Blvd. and N. New Ballas Road Monday afternoon. Credit: KMOV

Federal prosecutors have charged a 41-year-old St. Louis man with one felony count of armed robbery in connection with the Vincent Jewelers armed robbery in Creve Coeur last month.

Police say Michael Gladney was one of four individuals who entered the store located on Olive Boulevard on March 19 armed with guns and a pipe.

According to police, the suspects, including Gladney, ordered the workers of the business to the back of the store at gunpoint. After that, police say the suspects fired shots into the jewelry cases taking numerous pieces of jewelry.

During the course of the robbery, police say Gladney shot himself leaving a trail of blood all the way back to where the getaway car was parked.

St. Louis County Police Department Crime Scene Detectives were able to develop a DNA profile from the blood samples leading the detectives to Michael Gladney.

