Habitat for Humanity to open new headquarters in South St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -

Habitat for Humanity will soon have a new headquarters in St. Louis.

The new HQ will be located at South Grand and Chippewa in South City. The 52,000 square foot facility will house both a construction warehouse and offices all under one roof.

The new building will be open six days a week instead of five which means they are adding more jobs.

The new building is expected to be open by May 1.

