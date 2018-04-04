Greitens' team again raises questions about private investigator

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The defense team for Governor Eric Greitens filed a motion Wednesday, again raising questions about the private investigator hired on the case and accusing prosecutors of victimizing the woman at the center of the case.

William Tisaby was hired by Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner to work on the case. In a motion filed with the court, Greitens’ defense team questioned whether he had made false statements during a deposition. They are asking a judge to order Tisaby to produce additional documentation and do another deposition, at the prosecutors’ expense.

Additionally, though, the defense team made some remarks about the victim in the case. Greitens is accused of taking a picture of the woman without her consent, in a state of full or partial nudity. The woman’s ex-husband took an audio recording of her allegedly describing the incident shortly after it occurred in 2015. He provided it to media earlier this year.

In a footnote in the filing, the defense team wrote, “While we challenge KS’s credibility as to this occurrence, we in no way intend to attack her as a person.” It goes on to read: “She has been victimized by both her former husband and the Circuit Attorney’s Office by having such a matter she rightly viewed as personal and private turned into a media and political circus. Under such circumstances, it is understandable that she would be telling a story which minimizes her own role. If an individual wanted to minimize their own culpability for infidelity, that would be expected.”

News 4 reached out to the Circuit Attorney’s Office for comment, but have not yet heard back. We have also reached out to the woman’s attorney and have not yet heard back.

