The Saint Louis Zoo needs your help to win 'Best Zoo'

Danielle Kennedy and her son Kingston, 1, watch as a sea lion swims overhead in a Saint Louis Zoo exhibit in St. Louis.(Credit: AP)

The Saint Louis Zoo won Best Zoo in 2017 for the USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards and its time to cast votes for the 2018 awards.

The Zoo has been nominated once again for Best Zoo, plus Best Zoo Exhibit for Sea Lion Sound.

You can help the Saint Louis Zoo win back-to-back titles by casting your vote now through Monday, April 30.

To vote for Best Zoo click here. To vote for Best Zoo Exhibit click here.

