Accumulating sleet and snow possible Friday

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Get ready for another round of wintry weather to end the work week. Accumulating sleet and snow is possible for the St. Louis area.

Friday morning will be chilly and dry, but rain will mix with and change to sleet and snow on Friday afternoon. The heaviest sleet and snow should fall Friday late afternoon and evening, winding down by midnight.

Current thinking is up to 2” of snow and sleet around the Metro area and points north. A heavier band will set up somewhere south of I-70, so we could see 3” or a little more in those spots. Hard to determine where that heavy band sets up right now, so check back with us and stay updated.

We definitely need to watch that Friday evening commute! Even though temperatures may be just above freezing, snowy or icy spots may develop. We could easily see icy or snowy conditions Friday night as temperatures continue to drop.

Most accumulation will be on grassy or raised surfaces.