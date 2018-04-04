EF-2 tornado confirmed near Vandalia, Ill Tuesday - KMOV.com

EF-2 tornado confirmed near Vandalia, Ill Tuesday

Damage to a home near Vandalia, Ill from an EF-2 tornado taken by a News 4 viewer. (Credit: Amy Lemasters Vieregge) Damage to a home near Vandalia, Ill from an EF-2 tornado taken by a News 4 viewer. (Credit: Amy Lemasters Vieregge)
Damage down by an EF-2 tornado in Vandalia, Ill. (Credit: KMOV) Damage down by an EF-2 tornado in Vandalia, Ill. (Credit: KMOV)
Damage to a home near Vandalia, Ill from an EF-2 tornado taken by a News 4 viewer. (Credit: Amy Lemasters Vieregge) Damage to a home near Vandalia, Ill from an EF-2 tornado taken by a News 4 viewer. (Credit: Amy Lemasters Vieregge)
The National Weather Service has confirmed reports of an EF-2 tornado a few miles southeast of Vandalia, Illinois Tuesday afternoon.

The tornado has be rated at least an EF-2, but the NWS is continuing to survey the damage as of 1 p.m. Wednesday.

