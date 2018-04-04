Remembering Dr. King's impact on St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Fifty years ago, Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was shot and killed in Memphis, Tennessee.

Dr. King’s death rocked the country. In St. Louis, there was a march.

“A fitting tribute to the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King which of course was nonviolent,” said Gwen Moore, curator for urban landscape and urban identity at the Missouri History Museum. “They wanted to give people the opportunity to express their grief, anger and frustration, but do it in a way that honored his life and legacy. So, they decided to have a march”

Religious and political leaders in St. Louis at the time expected maybe 20,000 people to attend the march, but Moore said, 40,000 to 50,000 showed up to march from the Arch to Forest Park.

Before his assassination, Dr. King visited St. Louis nine times in 10 years, according to Moore.

King’s first visit was in 1954, but at the time, he was only well-known among local pastors. In 1964, Moore said King was in St. Louis when he found out he’d won the Noble Peace Prize.

