Free Chick-fil-A: How to score free food just for wearing Cardinals gear

The St. Louis Cardinals and Chick-fil-A have announced they will continue their free food giveaway for select Thursday home games this season; including Opening Day.

Thirteen area Chick-fil-A stores will offer a free Original Chick-fil-A Sandwich or 8-Count Chicken Nugget to guests wearing Cardinals gear from 11:00 a.m. to 7 p.m. on select Thursdays during the 2018 season.

The promotion is valid on the following dates: April 5, May 17, June 7, August 2 and September 13.

