Poplar Street Bridge ramp to Illinois Route 3 to close Thursday

Drivers who take the Poplar Street Bridge eastbound to Illinois Route 3 can expect delays Thursday due to a closure for concrete work.

Starting at 7 a.m. Thursday, MoDOT crews will close the ramp to Illinois Route 3 to pour a concrete barrier wall. The ramp will reopen by 4 p.m. Thursday.

If you are looking for an alternative way to get to Route 3, MoDOT recommends you continue on eastbound I-64, make a U-turn on South Barack Obama Avenue to get to westbound I-64 and exit to Illinois Route 3.

