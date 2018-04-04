Police: Pacific man arrested for meth had guns, brass knuckles, 'one pot'

WASHINGTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A Pacific man was arrested after allegedly being found with methamphetamine, guns, brass knuckles and cash in Washington, Missouri Monday.

Jacob Feth was reportedly found in the 4700 block of Southpoint Road with the items. Police said he had $1,694 in cash, four guns with ammunition, methamphetamine and brass knuckles. He was also reportedly in possession of a “one pot,” which is commonly used to manufacture the drug.

Feth was charged with possession of a controlled substance. His bond was set at $15,000

Officials said they are expecting additional charges once the Franklin County Prosecutors Office completes their review of the case.

