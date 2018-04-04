Congressman Bost visits Granite City Head Start

GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Congressman Mike Bost was in Granite City to talk about resources to help children and their families in honor of Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Tuesday, Bost met with parents, children and staff at the Riverbend Head Start. The program is focused on early intervention. It also focuses on helping children by making sure they have the support they need at home.

Head Start is primarily supported by federal funds.

