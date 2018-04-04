Grab your Cardinals jersey! Dexter Fowler giving away opening day tickets

Want to score tickets to the home opening St. Louis Cardinals vs. Arizona Diamondback game?

St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Dexter Fowler sent out a tweet Wednesday announcing a chance to win big by uploading a picture of you wearing your Fowler jersey and tagging him on Twitter.

Got 2 tickets I’m giving away to tomorrow’s home opener in STL. Send me a pic in your Fowler 25 (Cardinals) jersey & I’ll choose a winner by tonight post-game #dextersbuds — Dexter Fowler #25 (@DexterFowler) April 4, 2018

Fowler expects to choose a winner by Wednesday night after the St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers game.

