Grab your Cardinals jersey! Dexter Fowler giving away opening da - KMOV.com

Grab your Cardinals jersey! Dexter Fowler giving away opening day tickets

Posted: Updated:
By Rachel Sudduth, Online News Producer
Connect
Mike Matheny, Dexter Fowler, John Mozeliak Friday morning at Bush Stadium (KMOV) Mike Matheny, Dexter Fowler, John Mozeliak Friday morning at Bush Stadium (KMOV)
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -

Want to score tickets to the home opening St. Louis Cardinals vs. Arizona Diamondback game?

St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Dexter Fowler sent out a tweet Wednesday announcing a chance to win big by uploading a picture of  you wearing your Fowler jersey and tagging him on Twitter.

Fowler expects to choose a winner by Wednesday night after the St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers game.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Powered by Frankly