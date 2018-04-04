St. Louis Cardinals expected to generate $300 million for St. Louis region

Members of the St. Louis Cardinals wave to fans following a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in St. Louis. The Brewers won 6-1. (Credit: AP)

The St. Louis Cardinals are kicking off another year of baseball and tourism season at their home opening game day on Thursday.

Cardinals will face the Arizona Diamondbacks at Busch Stadium with an estimated regional economic impact of $302 million.

The team is contributing to the region economy as the seventh most valuable baseball team, according to the latest list from Forbes Magazine at $1.8 billion but recent construction at Busch Stadium and Ballpark Village are signs of the Cardinal’s impact.

According to the St. Louis Regional Chamber’s Director of Economic Research, the Cardinals are expected to attract over 3 million fans with a direct economic impact.

Busch Stadium was recently ranked the third best Major League Baseball ballpark in Forbes Magazine.

