Belleville firefighters welcome new arson dog

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (AP/KMOV.com) - A southern Illinois fire department is welcoming a new furry face.

The Belleville Fire Department said a dog named Sadie is taking over as their accelerant detection dog, a job often known as an "arson dog." The dogs sniff out accelerants or other unnatural liquids such as lighter fluid or gasoline that may be used to start a fire.

Sadie will start work after completing training in New Hampshire.

She will replace the department's current arson dog, Chewy, who's retiring on Saturday. The department is holding an open house and retirement party for Chewy on Saturday. The event will include a demonstration of Chewy's detection skills. Firefighters also will do car seat checks.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.