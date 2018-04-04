Settlement close in suit accusing NYPD of spying on Muslims

Los Angeles authorities have rescued a 13-year-old boy who fell into drainage pipe at a park while spending Easter with his family.More >
The woman who shot three people at YouTube headquarters in Northern California has been identified as Nasim Aghdam, two law enforcement sources said.More >
President Trump on Tuesday said he'd send the military to help guard the border until his long-promised border wall is built.More >
