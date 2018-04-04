ISP warns drivers as DUI enforcement patrols ramp up in April

Illinois State Police will ramp up DUI enforcement patrols in St. Clair and Madison counties during the month of April.

The Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement (ACE) patrols allow the ISP to target an area with saturation patrols that focus on preventing, detecting and taking enforcement action in response to violations associated with impaired driving and illegal transportation or consumption of alcohol and other drugs.

Across the country, an average of one alcohol-related traffic death occurs about every house, according to ISP.

Alcohol and drug impairment remain significant factors in nearly 40 percent of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in Illinois.

Each year in Illinois, ISP says hundreds of lives are lost in alcohol-related crashes.

If you drive impaired, ISP will be taking you into custody. The project is funded by the Illinois Department of Transportation, Division of Transportation Safety.

