2 lanes of EB I-64 closed again for emergency repairs

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Drivers who use Interstate 64 should expect delays Wednesday.

MoDOT closed two right eastbound lanes at Vandeventer and the ramp from Boyle to the interstate during the early morning hours. During the closure, crews will make temporary repairs to the eastbound I-64 bridge over Vandeventer.

Wednesday’s closure is in the same area drivers have been hitting potholes throughout the past month. Just last week, crews were conducting more temporary repairs, which caused a traffic backup in the area.

MoDOT engineers said the rain is causing big problems for the roadway. They said water gets in cracks under the pavement or in between the layers of pavement and when traffic hits it pumps the water and forces it more.

An expected break in the rain is why MoDOT picked Wednesday to conduct the repairs.

How long the repairs will take to complete Wednesday is currently unknown. MoDOT said they would work as long as needed and may have lanes closed into the evening rush hour.

MoDOT officials said they plan to fully resurface the stretch of the interstate in May.

