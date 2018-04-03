Peeping tom caught in the act at St. Charles Co. department store

"I was out of my clothes getting ready to change into new clothes and I had earbuds in, so I wasn't paying attention."

A 39-year-old woman told News 4 she was in the junior girls dressing room at the JCPenney in Dardenne Prairie Monday night when she noticed something in the mirror.

"And I see like, from there up of a head," said the woman.

It was a teenage boy peeping into her changing room.

The shock was so much, she said all she could do was scream.

"No one came back there to check on me or anything, but they heard me scream," said the woman.

After the intruder left, the woman walked around the entire store searching for an employee.

"I mean, what if it was a little girl?" said the woman. "That's all that kept running through my mind."

The woman said JCPenney staff did find the peeper and told him to leave.

But, employees didn't call security or police, something that is unsettling for the shopper.

"They have to have a protocol, so, they need to do something about it," said the woman.

News 4 reached out to JCPenney's corporate office.

A JCPenney representative confirms they're aware of the incident and will be working with the Dardenne Prairie store's staff to review safety protocols.

"The safety and security of our customers are of the utmost importance to the company," said JCPenney representative Carter English.

A St. Charles County Police officer stopped by the victim's house Tuesday night with surveillance photos of not one, but two teenage males that were seen running out of the store's junior girls changing room.

Officers confirm they know who the suspects are, but aren't releasing more information regarding the investigation.

