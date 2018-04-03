2 dead in North City shooting, police say - KMOV.com

2 dead in North City shooting, police say

One victim was killed and another wounded in a shooting near the border that separates St. Louis City and Bellefontaine Neighbors Tuesday. Credit: KMOV One victim was killed and another wounded in a shooting near the border that separates St. Louis City and Bellefontaine Neighbors Tuesday. Credit: KMOV
Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred near the border of North City and Bellefontaine Neighbors on Tuesday night.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Lowell and Jackson around 6:15 p.m.

Two people were fatally shot, another victim was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Homicide detectives are investigating. 

