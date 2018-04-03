Wet and dreary spring contributing to season affective disorder - KMOV.com

Wet and dreary spring contributing to season affective disorder

By KMOV.com Staff
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- If this wet and cold spring has got you feeling down, you're not the only one.

Many people know about SAD, or seasonal affective disorder, a condition connecting worsened moods to winter weather. But experts say SAD doesn't just happen in the winter.

“Any time I get three or four days of cloudiness, I get bummed out, especially if it's raining,” said Richard Grose of Ram Driveway Sealing.

Grose says when it's overcast for several days in a row he starts to feel it; not just because he can't schedule the crews for his business, though that has been a problem this spring.

And he says he's not the only one that feels down.

“The little westy even gets bummed out when it gets like that,” he said, talking about his dog. “The dog gets bummed out, I swear to God. She gets real pouty, it's something to see.”  

The grey skies,.the lack of sunny days can contribute to seasonal affective disorder.

Denise West is a behavioral health social worker and said people should be aware of any symptoms that begin to crop up.

“If a person notices significant changes in appetite, significant changes in their mood, if they're having a hard time sleeping and just can't find that motivation that's not normal. You Definitely want to seek out a healthcare provider.”

Without enough sunshine a person's serotonin levels dip low, and that imbalance influences moods.

Experts say it's normal to have some days when you feel down, but if it lasts for days at a time and you can't get motivated, see a doctor.

