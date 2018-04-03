Police release surveillance pics of man possibly connected to ID theft

Police are looking for a man that could be connected to identity theft involving cloned bank cards that occurred in multiple states. Credit: SLMPD

Police are looking for a man that could be connected to identity theft involving cloned bank cards that occurred in multiple states.

Authorities released a surveillance photo of the man on Tuesday.

Police say fraud has been reported two banks in South City, at the Regions Bank branch in the 4700 block of S. Kingshighway and the 3500 block of Hampton.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

