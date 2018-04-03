News 4 Schools: Learning all about the theater

Plays written by students at Dewey Elementary School were recently played on stage at Webster University

The plays were written by fifth-grade theater students at Dewey Elementary School in west St. Louis.

The students were thrilled and one was honestly shocked to find out his play was chosen to be performed.

"I was so surprised because I thought my play sucked. I just had to get it corrected a lot so I thought it was not going to get picked, someone else was going to take my place," said Mahei El-Hussany.

68 students from Dewey were part of the Wisewrite Program which teaches about the theater in 26 weeks.



