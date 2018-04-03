Cardinals Opening Day 2018: What you need to know

Budweiser clydesdales round the warning track around Busch Stadium before the start of a baseball game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Milwaukee Brewers on the home opener Monday, April 13, 2015, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS, Mo., (BaseballStL / News release) -- A pregame ceremony that welcomes home the 2018 St. Louis Cardinals, honors the club’s Hall of Famers and commemorates the great tradition of Opening Day in St. Louis will punctuate a day of activities celebrating the annual return of baseball to St. Louis on Thursday, April 5. The Cardinals will open the 2018 home slate against the Arizona Diamondbacks at 6:15 p.m. CT. Following is a schedule of official activities and information to help fans enjoy the unofficial holiday that is #OpeningDaySTL:

Pregame Schedule

12:00 – 3:15 p.m.

Opening Day Pep Rally at Ballpark Village: Join Fredbird, Team Fredbird and DJ Todd Thomas at the Ballpark Village parking lot for the Cardinals Opening Day Pep Rally. This event is free for all fans to attend and will proceed rain or shine. Danny Cox, Kyle McClellan and the FOX Sports Midwest announcers will stop by with plenty of Cardinals prizes and even some Opening Day tickets to give away. Food and drinks will be available for purchase as well.

3:00 p.m.

Gates Open

2018 Cardinals Magnet Schedule: All ticketed-fans, ages 21 and older, will receive a magnet featuring the 2018 Cardinals schedule, compliments of Budweiser.

3:00 – 4:00 p.m.

Cardinals Batting Practice (subject to change)

4:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Diamondbacks Batting Practice (subject to change)

5:30 p.m.

Pregame ceremonies begin with an appearance by the famed Budweiser Clydesdales

Introduction of St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger

Introduction of Fredbird and Team Fredbird

5:35 p.m.

Hall of Famers will be introduced via a Ford Motorcade around the warning track. Hall of Famers will be riding in 2018 Ford Mustang convertibles.

Introduction of 2017 Cardinals Hall of Fame Induction Class

Cardinals Opening Day Video

5:50 p.m.

Introduction of Cardinals principal owner and CEO, Bill DeWitt Jr.

Introduction of the 2018 St. Louis Cardinals via Ford Motorcade. The players will ride in 2018 Ford F-150 Raptors.

Introduction of the Arizona Diamondbacks



Color Guard and American Flag in center field, courtesy of the service men and women of Scott Air Force Base and Fort Leonard Wood, respectively.

6:05 p.m.

National Anthem performed by Colleen Schoendienst, daughter of Hall of Famer Red Schoendienst

6:07 p.m.

KC-135 Flyover (weather permitting)

6:09 p.m.

Ceremonial First Pitch by Bob Gibson to Tim McCarver in recognition of Bob Gibson’s historic 1968 season.

6:15 p.m - First Pitch

Updated Prohibited Items Policy

• Fans can visit cardinals.com/security for the complete inspection policy & prohibited items list.

• New: Fans may bring empty cups, empty mugs and empty plastic bottles.

• New: Fans may bring ice packs.

• Not Permitted: Backpacks, alcohol, thermoses, hard-sided coolers, aluminum or glass cans/bottles, commercial camera equipment

Busch Stadium Re-Entry

• New: Exit stamps will be available for guests who need to exit the stadium but plan to return. The stamps will be located at Gate 1 (southeast corner of stadium) and Gate 4 (northwest corner of stadium).

Ballpark Improvements for 2018

A number of physical improvements have been made within Busch Stadium to improve the fan experience:

• Budweiser Terrace: A redesign and renovation of the upper right field seating area and adjacent concourse on Level 4. The 20,000 square foot multilevel area includes two full-service bars, standing areas and lounge seating within the bowl of the stadium, cozy cabana seating with urban garden accents on the concourse, open air BBQ grill and a newly constructed covered performance stage. Fans do not need a special ticket to access the Budweiser Terrace and standing/lounge areas within the seating bowl are all available on a first-come, first-served basis. The Budweiser Terrace will serve as the main activation area for Cardinals Theme Ticket events and live pregame performances.

• 1764 Craft Pub: Located behind Section 141, the new 1764 Craft Pub features a variety of local and national beer. With over 28 varietals of beer and 40 taps, guests will find strong representations of local crafts among classic and influential breweries.

• Self-Ordering Concession Kiosks: Located at concession stands outside Section 135 (Double Play Tap ‘n Grill) & 162 (Ballpark Favorites), our new self-ordering platform will allow guests to view menus with photos, make selections, customize their order and process payment directly at the terminal. The secure payment platform ensures guests have full control over their payment and even have the ability to process digital payments such as Apple Pay and Google Pay.

• Terrace Market: A third Schnucks Grab ‘N Go Market has been added on the Terrace level behind Section 450. The self-serve, pay at the register store gives fans the option to purchase a variety of soda, beer, water, dry snacks, novelty ice cream, and fresh sandwiches, salads and wraps in a quick and efficient manner.

• AT&T Coverage: AT&T has completed upgrades to their existing Distributed Antenna System (DAS) to improve throughput and serve more users. More than 300 antennas hidden throughout Busch Stadium helps manage heavy wireless traffic so fans can enjoy a faster, more reliable connection.

New Concessions

Delaware North Sportservice, the club’s concessionaire for more than 50 years, is preparing to welcome fans back to Busch Stadium. Delaware North Executive Chef Larry Johnson and his culinary team have developed a few new menu items for the 2018 season, including:

• Gioia’s Hot Salami Sandwich: St. Louis Hill classic since 1918! A James Beard Award winning sandwich featuring Gioia’s hot salami, Italian bread, pepper jack cheese, diced onions, sliced pepperoncini’s and deli mustard. Served with house blend chips. Served at: Concourse Stand behind Section 151 for $14.25.

• Coca-Cola Cantina Street Tacos: Three tacos with Coca-Cola marinated house smoked pork, Coca-Cola infused BBQ sauce, fresh pico de gallo, toasted onions, lime wedge. Served at: Coke Cantina at Gate 1 for $9.

• Grilled Chicken Bats: Smoked chicken legs with choice of BBQ, Buffalo or Hot Honey sauces. Served with house blend chips and grilled jalapeño. Served at: Terrace Grill at Budweiser Terrace for $7.

• Sausage Bites: Bacon Onion Cheddar, Whiskey Peppercorn, or Mango Habanero sausage topped with spicy aioli. Served with house blend chips and grilled jalapeño. Served at Terrace Grill at Budweiser Terrace for $8.75.

• Jumbo Shrimp Skewer: Four Jumbo Shrimp, grilled to order, marinated with minced garlic and fresh lime. Served with house blend chips and grilled jalapeño. Served at: Terrace Grill at Budweiser Terrace for $12.

• Grand Slam Mixed Grill: Sampling of Grilled Chicken Bats, Sausage Bites and Jumbo Shrimp Skewer. Served with house blend chips and grilled jalapeño. Served at: Terrace Grill at Budweiser Terrace for $25.

2018 Official Team Media Guide

The Cardinals official team Media Guide has long been relied upon by journalists and broadcasters who cover the team. Containing stats, photos and biographies of every player in the Cardinals organization, along with the definitive history of the club since its inception, the official team Media Guide is the most comprehensive book about the Cardinals. The 2018 Media Guide is available for $20 at the Official Cardinals Team Store, Cardinals Authentics Shop or online at cardinals.com/mediaguide.

Official 2018 Cardinals Scorecard

Adorned with beautiful retro cover art by acclaimed St. Louis illustrator Mike Right—the scorecard designer since 2003—this season’s scorecard also features a tutorial on how to keep score the “Cardinal Way,” a method practiced by club officials since the 1940s. Purchase the scorecard individually—or with the latest edition of Cardinals Magazine for just $5—from Busch Stadium vendors inside the gates, team store locations and red merchandise carts. Scorecards are also available for purchase at cardinals.com/scorecard.