New Scottrade Center renovations to begin this summer

The St. Louis Blues and the Scottrade Center have announced the plans of the second phase of renovations of the 24-year-old arena.

Last off season, the arena added a new scoreboard, all-new LED lighting, a state-of-the-art sound system, theater boxes and locker room upgrades.

This summer, Scottrade Center will go through another major face lift including replacing every seat in the Mezzanine Level and several new gathering places.

"It will be significant," Blues President and CEO Chris Zimmerman said. "The concourse will be redone. We'll continue to bring in new St. Louis food options. This is the summer where you will really say 'this is a new building now.”

Some of the new food options include local favorites such as SugarFire BBQ, Hi-Pointe Drive-In, Byrd & Barrel and Lion’s Choice.

Club Seat and Glass Seat holders will get access to exclusive new clubs: The Rinkside Club and Pub ‘67.

The renovations are expected to begin once the Blues season ends.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved