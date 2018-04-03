Ground broken on new Lake St. Louis firehouse

Lake St. Louis officials broke ground on a new centrally-located firehouse Tuesday.

The new center will store all of the department’s equipment and all the calls will eventually come out of the new headquarters instead of the two current locations.

The Lake St. Louis Fire Chief says the location on Lake St. Louis Boulevard will improve safety on both sides of the lake.

"So the location will now be at the end of the lake, where the two locations are now, they're on opposite sides of the lake, our response times greatly inhibited by having to go around the lake to get there," said Chief Clinton Gussner.

The location of the new headquarters will allow response time to be five minutes or less.

Voters approved money for the new building in August 2016. It will cost around $3.3 million.

