Cards place Gyorko on DL, promote Harrison Bader

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- It took four games to Harrison Bader to make it to the majors this season, as the Cardinals called up the young outfielder in the wake of sending Jedd Gyorko to the 10-day disabled list.

Gyorko strained his hamstring in Milwaukee while running out a hit and will be absent for the next handful of games.

That opens a spot for Bader, the team’s 2017 Minor League Player of the Year. The 23-year-old debuted in the majors last year, playing in 32 games and posting a .659 OPS in 92 plate appearances.

This spring he was one of the standouts in camp, hit .313 and slugging .500 in 48 at bats. He was cut from camp a week before the season opened, largely because his best value was as an everyday replacement if a major leaguer went down and he needed to remain sharp.

His stay is likely temporary, as those plans don’t appear to have changed.

In the interim, the Cardinals have options to fill in for Gyorko at third. Spring sensation Yairo Munoz finished the game there after Gyorko left with the injury, and Matt Carpenter can slide over and give everyday at bats to Jose Martinez at first base. The latter option is certainly appealing, since Martinez is hitting .357 and consistently driving in runs to begin the season.