Man shot while driving on Interstate 70

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police responded to a shooting in north St. Louis Tuesday after a man was shot in the chest while driving on Interstate 70.

The incident happened at the 70 and Goodfellow just after 2 p.m. and emergency workers closed all but one westbound lane.

There is no information on what led to the shooting or the victim’s condition.

We will bring you more information as this story develops.