Woman claims juvenile secretly watched her in St. Charles County dressing room

DARDENNE PRAIRIE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police are investigating after a woman reported a juvenile watched her in a dressing room at a Dardenne Prairie J.C. Penney.

The 39-year-old woman told police she was in the dressing room at the store on State Highway N when she saw the suspect secretly watching her from the top of the stall.

Once she noticed the suspect, the victim left the dressing room, at which time she and a member of management found the suspect in the store and asked him to leave the property.

The incident reportedly occurred around 6 p.m. Monday.

The St. Charles County Police Department said the investigation is ongoing.

