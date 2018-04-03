Chuck E. Cheese to offer ‘Sensory Sensitive Sundays’ for kids with autism

Chuck E. Cheese will offer an autism-friendly environment on select Sundays (Credit: Chuck E. Cheese)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Chuck E. Cheese will offer an autism-friendly environment on select Sundays starting in April.

Chuck E. Cheese will open two hours early on the first Sunday of every month, starting on April 8 in St. Louis due to Easter, specifically for children with autism and other special needs.

During the “Sensory Sensitive Sundays” there will be reduced lighting and noise. There will also be games, food and a trained and caring staff, according to Chuck E. Cheese.

In the St. Louis-area the only Chuck E. Cheese that will offer “Sensory Sensitive Sundays” is located at 720 South County Centerway in St. Louis.

Click here for more details or for a list of locations.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved