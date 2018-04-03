Metro holding series of meetings for rider input on changes to system

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Metro is asking for rider input about how to make transit better in the St. Louis area.

During a series of meetings in April, Metro leaders will propose several ideas to make rides faster and more frequent.

The first meeting will take place on April 3 from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the North Hanley Transit Center.

Other meeting times and locations are listed below:

Wednesday, April 4 | 2:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Ballas Transit Center

790 S. New Ballas Road, St. Louis, MO 63141

Thursday, April 5 | 2:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

North County Transit Center

3140 Pershall Road, Ferguson, MO 63136

Tuesday, April 10 | 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Thomas Dunn Learning Center

3113 Gasconade Street, St. Louis, MO 63118

Wednesday, April 11 | 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Affton White-Rodgers Community Center

9801 MacKenzie Road, St. Louis, MO 63123

Tuesday, April 17 | 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

St. Louis Public Library, Central Library

1301 Olive Street, St. Louis, MO 63103

